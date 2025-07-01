Crossings between the south and north broke records in 2024, with 7.18 million legal crossings via the Green Line recorded, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“Simultaneously, the European Union allocated €39.4 million to increase living standards in the Turkish Cypriot community, marking the highest funding since this programme’s inception in 2006,” it said.

These accomplishments are detailed in two annual reports released on Tuesday by the European Commission.

“They concern the implementation of the Green Line Regulation of 2004, which sets out the terms for the movement of people, goods, and services in Cyprus, and the EU Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community. Both initiatives underscore the EU’s commitment to the reunification of Cyprus, including by improving socio-economic conditions and promoting confidence-building measures for the benefit of all Cypriots,” the Commission said.

It pointed out that “the rise in authorised crossings coincides with a significant decline in irregular crossings to 3,319.

“However, trade across the Green Line experienced a 5 per cent downturn in 2024, totalling €15.2 million. This decrease is primarily due to constraints within the construction sector and increased prices in the Turkish Cypriot community. Despite these challenges, movements regulated by the 2004 Green Line Regulation remain vital to Cyprus’ EU-driven peacebuilding efforts,” it said.

The €39.4 million EU funding allocated in 2024 was the highest since the programme’s launch in 2006.

“Noteworthy achievements of the past year include the awarding of 126 scholarships to Turkish Cypriot students to study at EU universities, the enrolment of 18 students from both communities at United World Colleges, and an investment of €2.6 million dedicated to preserving Cyprus’ shared cultural heritage, with over 170 monuments restored thus far.”

In addition, EU-funded infrastructure projects, ranging from renewable energy systems to youth sport facilities, have further improved living standards in the Turkish Cypriot community, the Commission said.