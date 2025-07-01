US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will discuss the situations in Gaza and Iran when he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week, adding that he hopes to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza soon.

Trump plans to meet Netanyahu on Monday and told reporters during a visit to Florida that he would be “very firm” with him on the need for a speedy Gaza ceasefire while noting that Netanyahu wants one as well.

A senior Israeli official, Ron Dermer, has been in Washington this week holding talks ahead of the meeting.

Trump and Netanyahu worked together on a military operation against Iran’s nuclear sites in June that culminated with American B-2 bombing raids. Trump said the strikes “obliterated” Tehran’s nuclear capability, although there remains a debate about the degree of damage done to the Iranian nuclear program.

Trump said he is hopeful that a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement can be achieved next week between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas militants in Gaza.

“We hope it’s going to happen. And we’re looking forward to it happening sometime next week,” he told reporters as he departed the White House for a day trip to Florida. “We want to get the hostages out.”

Hamas has said it is willing to free remaining hostages in Gaza under any deal to end the war, while Israel says it can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

The war in Gaza was triggered when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s post-October 7 military assault has killed over 56,000 Palestinians. The assault has also caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and prompted accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and of war crimes at the International Criminal Court. Israel denies the accusations.

A White House official, asked about Dermer’s scheduled meetings and agenda, said: “Ron Dermer visits the White House regularly.”

“This will continue as President Trump pursues a path to peace for Israel and Gaza,” the official added. The official did not immediately identify the Trump aides Dermer would see during his visit.