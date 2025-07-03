The Cyprus–Greece Business Association and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Thursday announced that they hosted a farewell lunch in honour of outgoing Greek ambassador Ioannis Papameletiou.

Speaking at the event, Cyprus–Greece Business Association president Iosif Iosif described the cooperation with Papameletiou as “extremely close” and praised his contribution to strengthening business and economic ties between Cyprus and Greece.

He said the ambassador played a key role in achieving the long-standing goal of establishing a maritime connection between Cyprus and Greece.

“With Papameletiou’s support, many other initiatives were also advanced, bringing the economies of the two countries even closer,” said Iosif.

Keve president Stavros Stavrou also expressed appreciation for the ambassador’s partnership.

“Papameletiou was both a close collaborator and a friend of the chamber,” said Stavrou.

He added that their efforts to deepen Cyprus–Greece business relations were carried out effectively and in a spirit of shared commitment.

In his remarks, Papameletiou thanked both the business association and Keve for what he called a strong and harmonious working relationship.

“With our joint actions and initiatives, we have significantly deepened business cooperation,” he said.

“But there is still great potential for further expansion,” he added.

To mark the occasion, Iosif presented the ambassador with an honorary plaque on behalf of the association, while Stavrou gave him a commemorative gift on behalf of Keve.