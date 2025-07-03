Three of six suspects under investigation for a series of offences – including money laundering and illegal possession of property – were brought before the Nicosia district court on Thursday to request the renewal of their detention following a six-day remand.

According to Reporter, the three individuals are the parents and brother of a 37-year-old woman who is also under investigation, along with her 45-year-old boyfriend – a former convict – and a 40-year-old man.

The remaining three suspects’ detention orders are set to expire next Saturday, with authorities expected to make a decision within the next 24 hours.

All six are being investigated for conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, illegal possession of property, and money laundering. The alleged offences date back to January 1, 2025.

An informant told police that the 45-year-old former convict had been sending approximately €50,000 per week to his 37-year-old girlfriend, money allegedly generated through drug trafficking, illegal trade, and gambling.

According to lead investigator Makis Nikolaou, the informant claimed that a total of €1 million had been collected in recent months, with the money stored in five different locations.

During searches, police found large sums of money and a painting at the homes of the woman’s parents and brother.

The woman’s father claimed that he had no contact with the former convict and said that the money came from a gas station and a betting agency. The mother said that she was not aware of any illegal activities and claimed that the convict was the owner of a gas station and betting agency.

However, the convict denied owning either a gas station or a betting agency.

A search of the woman’s safe revealed €238,000 in cash. The painting found during the investigation was valued at €2,000.

Police said they will also investigate several nightclubs in the coming days to determine whether they were connected to the alleged revenue streams.