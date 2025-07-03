In its first six months of operation, the gov.cy digital assistant has provided answers to more than 115,000 questions, the research and innovation ministry said on Thursday.

By utilising artificial intelligence technologies, the digital assistant is “constantly evolving into a valuable information and support tool for people’s everyday lives,” a statement from the deputy ministry reads.

The digital assistant offers immediate service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The deputy ministry clarified that in addition to the gov.cy portal, the digital assistant is available through the Digital Citizen application and the new public procurement website for the general accounting office.

The public can submit their questions in writing or orally through the voice submission function.

The digital assistant has recently been upgraded with new thematic modules, including the educational service committee and social inclusion services.

People can now “obtain information on issues concerning the lists of appointable teachers, appointment procedures, the transfer and promotion process of educational officers, and the paedagogical training programme,” the deputy ministry said.

With regard to social inclusion services, guidance on necessary supporting documents for people with disabilities and a reference to the official website has been added.

The digital assistant’s evolution is “progressing steadily, with the aim of becoming one of the main channels of communication between the public and the state in the new digital era,” the deputy ministry said.

The deputy ministry continues with consistency and determination to strengthen the state’s digital toolbox, strengthening the people’s trust in technology and bringing the state closer to the people, the announcement concluded.