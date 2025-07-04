The Jordanian man arrested in Paphos, who is wanted in Jordan in connection with a murder, was released on Friday.

The Jordanian authorities had informed the Cypriot police that the man had been sentenced in absentia to ten years in prison and as such the Cypriot police arrested him.

The man, who was placed in custody, appeared in court in May for the beginning of extradition proceedings.

On Friday, at the Paphos district court, defence attorney Elias Satolias objected to further detention of his client, due to delays by the local authorities to obtain the necessary authorisation.

The court set July 23 for the Republic to promote its extradition request.