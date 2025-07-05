Former champion Elena Rybakina was sent spinning out of the Wimbledon third round on Saturday, the 11th-seeded Kazakh undone by the irresistible momentum of Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

On a blustery Court Two, Tauson – previously winless in three main-draw visits to the All England Club – barely put a toe out of line, breezing through their rain-interrupted duel 7-6(6) 6-3.

“It was amazing to play here, even though it was a little rainy,” Tauson said.

“I don’t know what to say. I played a really great match. Before the grass season started, I’d never won a match on grass so I’m super proud and happy with the way I played today.”

Her serve crackled, her groundstrokes thundered, and Rybakina, for all her pedigree, never glimpsed a foothold.

“My serve is always a big weapon,” added Tauson, who won 73% of points on her first serve.

“But learning to manage the first shot … Elena plays so hard and I was there every single point and fighting for every single point. That was the key.”

This was a statement victory for the 22-year-old Dane, seeded 23rd, who at last broke her duck against the 2022 Wimbledon champion after two prior defeats.

“My coach, who’s also my boyfriend, we’ve worked so hard the whole year, the end of last year,” said Tauson.

“Every one of my friends and the people who came today to support me was amazing.”

Tauson now marches into a meeting with either eighth seed Iga Swiatek or American Danielle Collins, with a coveted quarter-final berth in her sights.