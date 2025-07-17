Olympic ski cross bronze medallist Audun Gronvold has died at the age of 49 after being struck by lightning during a cabin trip, the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Wednesday.

Gronvold was rushed to hospital and received treatment for his injuries but died late on Tuesday, it added.

Born in Hamar, Gronvold won bronze medals in men’s ski cross at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2005 World Ski Championships.

He was a national team athlete in alpine skiing from the 1993-94 to the 2003-04 season.

“Norwegian skiing has lost a remarkable figure who has meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities,” federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug said.

“Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross, before he became a national team coach in ski cross. The Norwegian Ski Association also remembers his efforts on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun.”