Works to stabilise part of the old Paphos-Limassol road that passes from Petrou tou Romiou – known as Aphrodite’s birthplace – have been completed and the road, which had been affected by a landslide, is now open to traffic.

The project included the construction of pile arrays, subsoil remediation, the installation of a drainage system, building a retaining wall and installing safety barriers, as well as laying a new road surface.

Works on the state-funded project began on May 13, 2024, at a cost of €3.3 million.