Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou participated in the Informal Competitiveness Council of the European Union on Research, which took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, between July 16–17, 2025.

According to an announcement released on Friday, the minister held political discussions with a number of his counterparts.

During these discussions, the minister is said to have “played an active and coordinating role”, serving as rapporteur and “enhancing Cyprus’ contribution to the process of shaping European policy on research and innovation“.

The discussions focused on a common European approach to advancing critical technologies such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, as well as the European Commission’s proposal for the Tenth Framework Programme (FP10) for Research and Innovation, published on July 16.

“Cyprus reiterated its readiness to support a joint European approach to the development of research infrastructures in critical technologies, with an emphasis on shared infrastructures serving the EU’s strategic objectives, such as the green and digital transitions,” the ministry said in its statement.

“The need to simplify the funding access framework, especially for startups and strategic sectors, was underlined, as was the importance of public-private cooperation and talent development in fields like artificial intelligence,” it added.

Regarding the European Commission’s proposal for the new Framework Programme for Research and Innovation, Cyprus “welcomed the ambitious approach and coherent architecture of the programme as a strong foundation for the forthcoming negotiations”.

Moreover, the ministery said that Damianou “expressed particular satisfaction with the significant increase in the overall budget, nearly doubled to €175 billion for the period 2028–2034, as well as the threefold enhancement of the pillar dedicated to the commercial use and valorisation of research, which reflects a strategic shift toward strengthening innovation and private sector engagement”.

He also welcomed the intention to simplify procedures, especially to facilitate business participation.

With respect to the “Widening” component, Cyprus supported the continued targeted support of less developed innovation ecosystems to ensure their full integration into the European framework.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the council, the Cypriot minister held a series of meetings with his counterparts from Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Portugal and Estonia.

These discussions covered the priorities of the upcoming Cypriot presidency and broader issues regarding the importance of research and innovation for Europe’s competitiveness, as well as the European Commission’s proposal for the new framework programme.

Also during the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Cyprus and Malta in the field of research and innovation.

The ministry explained that the memorandum “provides for the exchange of best practices and bilateral cooperation to address shared challenges and promote progress and sustainable development through research and innovation”.

“At the same time, it lays the foundations for synergies and joint initiatives between the ecosystems of the two countries, with an emphasis on strategically important sectors such as marine and space technologies, digital innovation, sustainable use of natural resources and smart manufacturing,” the ministry added.