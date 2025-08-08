A 23-year-old woman was caught on Friday driving under the influence of alcohol at an extremely high speed on the Nicosia–Larnaca highway near Koshi.

Police stopped the vehicle at around 1.30 am during a road safety check. The car was recorded travelling at 235 km/h, more than twice the legal speed limit of 100 km/h.

Initial breathalyser tests showed the driver was over the alcohol limit. A more precise test later confirmed her blood alcohol level at 39 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, well above the legal limit of 22 micrograms.

She was arrested immediately for drink driving and excessive speeding, both criminal offences. The woman was taken into custody and is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Friday to face charges.

The case is being investigated by the Aradippou police station.

Authorities have stressed the risks such behaviour poses to all road users and continue their efforts to enforce strict laws to prevent accidents.