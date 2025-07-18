In an era where environmental responsibility is no longer just an option, but a pressing necessity, Lidl Cyprus continues to affirm its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Through a framework of strategic and measurable actions, the company consistently invests in initiatives that promote sustainability, reduce its environmental footprint and educate future generations.

In the interview that follows, as part of celebrations marking the company’s 15 years presence on the island, Vasiliki Adamidou, Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Lidl Cyprus, shares with the Cyprus Mail the company’s vision and green commitments, as well as the tangible results of a strategy that materialises the promise of a better tomorrow—both for the planet and its people.

How does Lidl Cyprus define “sustainability”?

At Lidl Cyprus, sustainability is not just another corporate responsibility—it’s a deep commitment rooted in our DNA. It guides every decision we make. We define it as a responsibility toward all our stakeholders. We envision, plan and shape a better tomorrow—for the market, society, our country and our planet.

Through the “Good for the planet, Good for people, Good for you” three-pillar approach, we integrate sustainability across our entire value chain. We support the circular economy, protect biodiversity and the climate, manage natural resources responsibly and promote fair entrepreneurship. At the same time, we invest in healthy nutrition, well-being, conscious consumption and a quality, fair working environment.

For us, sustainability entails an ongoing process of dialogue, adaptation, improvement, transparency and accountability. It’s the way we ensure Lidl Cyprus remains resilient, innovative and socially responsible—now and in the future—for people and the planet alike.

What is Lidl Cyprus’ environmental vision and how does the Net-Zero target fit into it? How is the company managing energy use and reducing its CO₂ footprint in daily operations? Can you give specific examples?

The future of the planet—our shared future—depends on the decisions we make today and how we manage the resources we use and the environment that hosts us.

As Lidl Cyprus, and as part of the Schwarz Group, we are committed to achieving net zero by 2050 across our entire business activity and supply chain. This is a strategic direction built on three, interconnected pillars, designed to combine economic efficiency with environmental and social responsibility.

Our primary goal is to ensure today’s generation meets its needs with high-quality products that are produced and offered responsibly. At the same time, we are working to ensure future generations can enjoy the planet’s resources with the same abundance and quality. This vision is supported by our ongoing commitment to biodiversity protection and the rational use of natural resources.

We are investing in renewable energy sources and significantly reducing carbon emissions. Through the measures we have implemented, we have achieved a reduction in our operational CO₂ emissions. Notable actions we have successfully applied include the adoption of e-mobility and the expansion of e-charging stations. Specifically, we operate two electric vehicles and have installed charging stations at all our stores across Cyprus, as well as at our central warehouse in Larnaca.

Also worth mentioning is the installation and operation of photovoltaic systems on the rooftops of 20 stores and one at our logistics centre, along with the exclusive use of green electricity at all our stores, logistics centre and offices. Additionally, among the measures implemented across our supply chain are the use of heat pumps to generate heating across 100 per cent of our facilities, the use of natural refrigerants for product cooling, and the avoidance of air transport for fruit to reduce emissions.

Furthermore, our strategy aligns with international initiatives such as the Science Based Targets, actively supporting the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming. This approach demonstrates our commitment to scientifically grounded practices in the fight against climate change.

At Lidl Cyprus, we remain steadfast in our mission to offer not only quality products to our customers, but also to contribute to building a better world. With a focus on both people and the planet, we continue to innovate and lead the way, creating conditions that ensure a sustainable and better tomorrow for all.

What is the role of partnerships with local organisations in advancing your “Good for the planet” pillar, and what has been achieved so far?

Our partnerships with local NGOs are at the core of our sustainable development and social responsibility strategy, yielding noteworthy results to date. Through these collaborations, we aim to strengthen the capacity and impact of civil society. We cultivate long-term, meaningful relationships that have a direct impact on the local community and the broader stakeholder ecosystem.

Specifically, under the “Good for the planet” pillar, which focuses on the environment and respect for it, we have been working closely since 2021 with AKTI Project and Research Centre on the “Project Zero” initiative. Its main objective is to educate and raise awareness among children about plastic pollution. So far, approximately 40,000 students across Cyprus have had the opportunity to enhance their environmental awareness and develop a respect for the environment—proof of the programme’s success.

Additionally, innovation is deeply embedded in our philosophy, which is why we focus on inspiration and creativity through our collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus, to implement the “mind REset” programme. Running for the past four years, this scheme promotes environmental entrepreneurship and is aimed at students in primary and secondary education. It operates under the auspices of both the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

Since the launch of the programme in 2021, and up to the 2024–25 academic year, more than 13,000 children have participated by contributing their ideas. Meanwhile, the “mind REsetters” from both this and the previous year received important distinctions at the corresponding European competitions, confirming the programme’s excellence.

For us at Lidl Cyprus, engaging and empowering the new generation is a tangible commitment to building a legacy of knowledge. This legacy inspires young people—and often raises awareness among older generations—to become active citizens of the planet. Through these partnerships, we’ve inspired over 50,000 children across Cyprus to become environmental change-makers for a better tomorrow.

What are Lidl Cyprus’ initiatives to reduce food waste, and how do they contribute to the company’s broader environmental strategy?

At Lidl Cyprus, we are pioneering the efficient management of natural resources and the minimisation of food waste and loss.

By leveraging technology, we ensure our stores and warehouses automatically order products based on actual demand, significantly reducing unsold inventory. Additionally, we give near-expiry products on the shelves a second chance to be consumed by offering them at a discounted price with special stickers.

Taking it a step further, last year we launched the “Choose Me” bag initiative, which includes fruits and vegetables with minor imperfections at a favourable price. This is a great example of a practical solution that promotes the circular economy.

Moreover, via the Schwarz Group network, of which Lidl Cyprus is a part, we have committed to reducing food waste by 50 per cent by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

Ultimately, we see food-waste reduction as not only an environmental responsibility, but also an act of social awareness and support for those in need. Thanks to these initiatives, Lidl Cyprus is proving that sustainability can be combined with innovation, and integrated into day-to-day business operations that lead today while preparing for a better tomorrow.