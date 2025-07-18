The Larnaca tourism board (Etap), in collaboration with local authorities and with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, is pressing ahead with a series of targeted interventions to showcase the authentic character of Larnaca’s communities and enhance the region’s appeal.

According to Etap, these initiatives form part of a wider action plan for the gradual aesthetic and thematic upgrading of the district, while several complementary projects are already under way.

In the honey villages of Larnaca’s mountain region, nine communities known for their beekeeping and honey production are being developed as a single tourist cluster.

As part of this effort, artistic flowerbeds featuring mosaic designs inspired by the world of bees have been installed.

“This intervention pays tribute to the area’s beekeeping heritage and highlights its unique character,” Etap said, adding that the artistic curation was carried out by the Mola Culture Factory team.

Meanwhile, in Lefkara, traditional drystone walls have been restored and artworks inspired by the renowned Lefkara embroidery installed, underlining the cultural significance of the village and reinforcing its reputation as one of Europe’s most picturesque.

At Zygi, often described as Cyprus’ fishing village, upgrades include artistic bus stops featuring marine and fishing motifs.

In addition, bougainvillea has been planted in the village centre to bring colour and vibrancy, further enhancing its maritime identity.

Similarly, Tochni, regarded as one of Larnaca’s best-preserved agro-tourism communities, now features wooden swings framed by climbing bougainvillea at key points in the village core.

These additions create inviting spots for relaxation and photography while reflecting the traditional charm of the area.

In Larnaca town itself, plans are in place for a large mural on the reservoir overlooking the Aliki salt lake.

Inspired by the area’s flamingos, symbols of natural beauty and ecological importance, the mural is set to become a striking landmark welcoming visitors to the city.

Moreover, permanent sculptures will also be installed in the new ‘Mesoyios’ park, in the artists’ neighbourhood behind Piale Pasha, as part of efforts to strengthen the cultural character of the area.

Etap confirmed that related interventions are being prepared for other villages and urban focal points across the district.

“Together, these initiatives form a cohesive framework designed to elevate Larnaca’s tourism image, rooted in authenticity,” the Etap concluded.