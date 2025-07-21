The foreign ministry on Monday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the north a day earlier, calling it “illegal.”

“[Erdogan’s visit] adds to the ongoing violations of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus for the past 51 years,” the ministry said.

It reiterated its commitment to the “supreme goal of the liberation and reunification” of the island, based on the agreed United Nations framework and in line with international law, which it said guarantees the rights and well-being of all Cypriots.