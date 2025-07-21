A protest and hunger strike will take place on Tuesday at the Palestinian embassy, which on Monday called on the public to participate.

In support of the people of Palestine, the protest will take place from 9am to 5pm outside the embassy in Nicosia.

“This initiative comes at a critical time, as innocent people in Gaza are faced with famine, a complete blockade and daily attacks, while attacks in the West Bank are becoming increasingly frequent and the systematic seizure of Palestinian land and resources are intensifying,” the embassy said.

Politicians, Cypriots, organisations, journalists and institution representatives are called to express their moral and political support and to participate in the movement.

“Your presence will send a strong message of humanity, solidarity and commitment to the principles of justice and human rights,” the embassy said.