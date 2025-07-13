The beauty of spending the summer in Cyprus is that you can do and have it all. Beach parties and luxurious spa getaways, village road trips and loud music festivals, quiet mountain escapes and concerts with big stars. In between all that are the annual traditional festivals that offer a humble taste of Cyprus. Here’s what is coming up in July and August in villages all around the country.

Celebrating one of summer’s favourite fruits, Akaki village will host its annual Watermelon Festival on July 25. For one evening only, the village square will fill with the sweet summer fruit, variations of watermelon sweets, cocktails, Cypriot food and local beers. A stage will welcome live performances by Stefanos Pelekanis and DJ Kru.

A day later, Avgorou will honour its prime-star vegetable with the 11th PanCyprian Avgorou Potato Festival. This year, performing at the municipal stadium are Stamatis Gonides, Giorgos Papadopoulos, Eleni Hatzidou and young singer Feidias. Around the stadium, chefs will be cooking up potato-based recipes while food and drink stalls operate.

In rural Platanistasa, the 10th Hazel Tree Festival will entertain visitors on July 26 and 27, offering a rich programme to enjoy nature and the fruit, and yes, it is a fruit. Apart from music, traditional dancing and food, there will be stalls selling Cypriot delicacies and produce, guided walks into the hazel tree fields and live radio links.

One more village festival is in store for July as Prastio Avdimou organises its Halloumi Festival on July 27. Stands will offer fresh halloumi and anari to taste, while local producers will present different types of the Cypriot cheese in its many forms and flavour combinations. The festival will also demonstrate how trahanas is made while kiosks will sell local items and handcrafted accessories.

Visitors of all ages will also be able to ride a tractor-train in the village centre through cobblestone houses for an extra taste of rural Cyprus. The Halloumi Festival will then travel to Drousia on August 1 to bring the region’s cheese flavours to another rural location, kicking off a new month’s festivals.

Akaki Watermelon Festival

Summer festival. July 25. Akaki village square. 8.30pm-12am. €20 for food. Tel: 99-495064

11th PanCyprian Avgorou Potato Festival

Annual village festival. July 26. Avgorou Municipal Stadium. 8pm. €5. [email protected]

10th Platanistasa Hazel Tree Festival

Traditional festival with food, drinks, walks and crafts. July 26-27. Village square, Platanistasa. Saturday: 6pm-12am. Sunday: 9.30am-4pm. Free

Avdimou Halloumi Festival

Traditional festival with halloumi products and entertainment. July 27. Community Multifunctional Centre, Prastio Avdimou. 5pm-11pm. Tel: 25-221763. Free. August 1. Drousia Elementary School. €20 including food. Tel: 99-405691