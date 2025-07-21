The mismanagement of the military has been “disastrous” for Cyprus, which continues to stand against Turkey’s policy with “contradictory and vague declarations, and unfulfilled promises”, the Cyprus Centre for Strategic Studies said on Monday.

In a report signed by former MP and specialist in defence and strategy issues Aristos Aristotelous, the centre pointed out that a national strategy to enhance defence and properly manage the military as a means of survival and securing the future of Greek Cypriots on the island is a necessity.

The report said the military power balance in Cyprus today is “much more favourable for the Turkish side and less so for the Greek side, than in the period prior to 1974”.

This, it says, “allows Turkey to maintain the de facto partition, to maintain an intransigent stance on the Cyprus issue and, after the failure of the Crans Montana talks in 2017, to abandon a federal solution and insist on a two-state solution, demanding the pseudo-state be recognised before the start of talks.”

The status quo also allows Turkey to “proceed with a series of faits accomplish in Varosha and Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, ignoring international legality and disapproval,” and to stand as a “threat” against the south.

The report said that Turkey has so far maintained its occupation of the north, the de facto division of the country and a UDI, however the international community does not recognise the regime and considers the Republic of Cyprus to be the legitimate authority.

All this “define the framework within which a commonly agreed national security and defence policy strategy could be formed by the Greek side,” the report said.

Aristotelous said he has analysed the content and parameters of a national defence strategy many times since 1977.

He added that “the proper and methodical implementation of a deterrence strategy and the strengthening of the defence sector, in combination with the utilisation of other power factors – diplomatic, political, legal, economic, technological – could contribute, on the one hand, to the thwarting of Turkish plans on the island and, on the other, to the creation of more favourable conditions of security and trust in the future.

“Even today, when the Turkish side is ostracised internationally, the issue of the Republic of Cyprus’ defence and the formulation of a national strategy continue to be distinguished by contradictory and vague declarations and unfulfilled promises,” the report said.

In conclusion, it said “the absence of a common understanding of the national interest and the absence of a coherent defence policy and strategy, as well as the mishandling and mismanagement of the military element, had negative and disastrous results for Cyprus.”