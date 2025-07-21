Police are searching for a 41-year-old man in connection with a brawl that broke out on Saturday night in Kalo Chorio, Larnaca. An arrest warrant was issued on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into offences including public affray, assault and causing bodily harm.

Three other individuals have been identified and will be called in for questioning.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm on 19 July, when police received reports of a fight in the village.

Officers arriving at the scene found stones scattered on the road and several people gathered in the area. Police issued warnings to those present, who dispersed without further incident, as the situation had reportedly calmed by the time authorities arrived.

Shortly afterward, a 58-year-old man went to the Aradippou police station to report damage to his parked car, which had been near the location of the disturbance. He said the windshield and rear window of the vehicle had been smashed.

Police were later informed that an 18-year-old male had been injured in the head during the incident. He arrived at Larnaca general hospital around 1am on 20 July and was discharged later that morning.