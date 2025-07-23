A 24-year-old man was arrested late on Tuesday in Larnaca after police discovered cannabis and drug-related items in his car during a routine check.

The arrest took place around 11.50pm when officers stopped the vehicle for inspection, during a search of which, police found two plastic bags containing 95g of cannabis.

In addition to the drugs, police also found a precision scale, a grinder, a hand-rolled joint, and €190 in cash.

He was immediately arrested for evident offences.

Police are working to determine if the drugs were intended for personal use or potential distribution.

Police said the arrest forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to combat drug activity, with an increased number of targeted checks taking place across key urban areas.