At its Annual General Meeting, the CFA Society Cyprus – a professional association for Chartered Financial Analysts in Cyprus – elected its new Board of Directors, marking the beginning of a new chapter defined by collective leadership and strategic vision.

Constantinos Kourouyiannis has been appointed President of the Board, succeeding Nikos Potamaris, Andreas Spyridis has taken on the role of Vice President, while the seven-member Board also includes Kyriacos Inios (Secretary), Evgeny Tarakanov (Treasurer) and Board Members Jan-Hofmeyr Retief, Alexandros Clappas and Stella Mourouzidou-Damtsa.

In addition to their Board responsibilities:

Constantinos Kourouyiannis heads the Public Relations Committee

Andreas Spyridis leads the Advocacy Committee

Stella Mourouzidou-Damtsa chairs the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Alexandros Clappas is responsible for the Financial Literacy Committee

Jan-Hofmeyr Retief oversees the University Relations and Research Challenge Committee

With deep knowledge and expertise in the financial sector, the new Board is tasked with maintaining the Society’s upward trajectory, reinforcing CFA Society Cyprus’ role as a respected institutional voice and a champion of professional excellence in Cyprus.

In a joint statement, the new Board’s members expressed their commitment. “We assume the leadership of the Society with a strong sense of responsibility and deep respect for the legacy we inherit. Our priority is to strengthen collective engagement, harness the experience and skills of all our members, and expand our presence across the professional and academic communities.

“Through targeted initiatives and collaborations, we aim to promote professional development, enhance financial education among young people and foster greater transparency in the financial sector. At the same time, we will work to advance diversity and equality, while championing the highest standards of ethics and professionalism – values that serve the wider public interest.”

CFA Society Cyprus supporting committees

About CFA Society Cyprus

CFA Society Cyprus is the leading professional body representing investment professionals in Cyprus, with a prominent presence in the country’s financial landscape since 2003. It is part of the global CFA Institute network and currently has over 280 members. The Society’s mission is to promote ethical standards and professional excellence, contributing to the development of a modern, trustworthy investment environment in close cooperation with supervisory authorities and the Cyprus Stock Exchange.