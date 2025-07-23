As wildfires continue to threaten villages in the Limassol district, emergency support is being offered from across the region, with local businesses and community groups stepping in to help fire victims and frontline workers.

One of the first to act was Alphamega, which opened its supermarket in Trimiklini to support those affected. The store is now serving both as a shelter and a hub for distributing essential items. Water, cold drinks, snacks, and other supplies are being provided to fire crews and residents forced to flee their homes.

“We stand by the people and services who are fighting this great battle,” Alphamega said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the frontline people who are selflessly fighting to extinguish the fire. We hope it will be brought under control as soon as possible and that there will be no loss of life.”

The fires, which broke out in the mountainous areas of Koilani, Vasa Koilaniou, Malia, Omodos, Vouni, Potamiou and Arsos, have spread rapidly due to strong winds. The Community Council of Palodia described the situation as “tragic” and warned that the flames were now approaching the village of Lofou.

In response, the council has prepared the Multipurpose Hall of the Palodia Primary School to host displaced residents. Fire trucks and personnel from the area’s civil protection cluster are on standby.

Meanwhile, the Multipurpose Youth Centre “The Good Shepherd” in Episkopi is offering temporary accommodation to those in need. The centre is located on Faneromeni Street 1, and can be contacted on 99841010 or 99998410.

As of Wednesday afternoon, firefighting efforts remain ongoing. Authorities have not reported any casualties, but the scale of the fire and the damage to property and the environment are still being assessed. Emergency services continue to urge residents in nearby villages to remain alert and follow official instructions.

The combined efforts of volunteers, officials, and local groups reflect a wider community response as Cyprus faces one of the summer’s most dangerous wildfires so far.