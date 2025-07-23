Lidl Cyprus is celebrating the first anniversary of its store at the Neon Mall of Paphos, inviting consumers to a special experience full of surprises, gifts and competitions.

On Friday, July 25, 2025, 7am-9pm, the store will become a celebratory destination, offering visitors unique moments and opportunities to win generous prizes. As part of the celebratory day:

Two grand winners will receive a PlayStation 5 Pro and an iPhone 16 Pro 128GB

will receive a and an Every hour , one lucky customer will win all their shopping for free

, one lucky customer will win all their Every hour, another lucky winner will receive local and high-quality products

Lidl Cyprus remains committed to offering an enhanced shopping experience, with a focus on quality, service and rewarding customer trust. With its third store in the greater Paphos area, the company is further strengthening its presence, while continuing to invest in the local community.

