With more than 100 submissions and striking photographic snapshots from across Cyprus, the photography competition titled “THALEIA 2021–2027: Europe Through Your Lens” has successfully concluded. The competition was organised by the Directorate General for Growth (DGG) of the Ministry of Finance, the Managing Authority of the THALEIA 2021–2027 Cohesion Policy Programme.

Under the motto “Capture and learn about EU co-funded projects in Cyprus”, the competition invited photography enthusiasts to highlight and celebrate projects implemented or under way, with co-financing from the European Union. These include both projects funded under THALEIA 2021–2027 and those from the 2014–2020 Cohesion Policy programme. Public participation was noteworthy, demonstrating strong interest in the art of photography.

Through their lenses, people from all corners of Cyprus captured the impact of EU co-funded projects, showcasing the tangible footprint of Cohesion Policy. From city centres to remote mountain regions, entries offered viewers a visual journey filled with light, colour, inspiration and artistic expression.

The voting process was conducted online over July 1-15, 2025 via www.thalia.com.cy, and the final results, following validation, are as follows:

First Prize: Andri Demitriou – iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB

Dimitrios Evangeliou – DJI Flip Fly More Combo Drone

Dimitrios Evangeliou – DJI Flip Fly More Combo Drone Third Prize: Xenia Ilina – Insta360 X5 Action Camera

Additionally, a draw among those who participated in the public vote awarded a grand prize of a trip for two to Rome, won by Savvas Kamilaris.

Anthi Philippidou, Director for Growth at the DGG, warmly thanked all participants and emphasised the value of such initiatives in showcasing the contribution of Cohesion Policy to society.

“The photographs submitted to the competition reflect, in the most vivid way, the significant impact of THALEIA and, more broadly, the Cohesion Policy Programmes on improving citizens’ quality of life and sustaining social cohesion,” she noted. “EU co-funded projects under Cohesion Policy enhance our daily lives, bring communities together and lay the foundation for the future of our country.”