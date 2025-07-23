Wednesday will be a veritable scorcher, with temperatures set to rise to a whopping 43 degrees Celsius inland, 36 degrees Celsius on the south, east, and north coasts, and 34 degrees Celsius on the west coast and in the mountains.

The skies will be mostly clear throughout, though light fog and low cloud are possible overnight in the east of the island.

Temperatures overnight will drop to 25 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 23 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Hot and sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week, with temperatures set to rise again on Thursday.