Animals affected by the Limassol wildfires are in urgent need of food, water, and veterinary care, as no formal mechanism has been established to support them, Animal Welfare Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou said on Thursday.

“Greater vigilance is needed, along with effective mechanisms to protect both humans and animals,” Theodosiou said.

She noted that the Cyprus veterinary association has released a list of clinics in Limassol, Paphos, and other areas where animals impacted by the fires can receive free treatment.

Theodosiou also warned that several animal shelters are located dangerously close to the fire zones, preventing the safe evacuation of animals and making the situation more severe than ever before.

“Cyprus has never experienced such a situation caused by wildfires,” she said.

The commissioner called on animal lovers to send her photos and information about injured animals in fire-affected areas so she can share them on social media to raise awareness.

“While this may not directly save the animals, everyone in the fire-affected areas should leave out food and water. These basic supplies could mean survival for any animal lucky enough to escape the flames,” she said.

The full list as shared by the veterinary services can be found below:

LIMASSOL

Animal Health Veterinary Clinic – Dr. Marines Nicolaou

☎️ 25583334

Blue Cross Veterinary Clinic

☎️ 25570444

C.Vasiadou hosPETal Vet Clinic

☎️ 25253939

Limassol Healthy Pet Veterinary Clinic – Dr. Avgoustinos Theodorou

☎️ 25101352

Love4pets Veterinary Clinic

☎️ 70009082

Limassol Veterinary Clinic Ltd

☎️ 25338877

Pet Center Marios Nikolaou Vasou

☎️ 25310792

Pawsitive Animal Care Vet Clinic Ltd Dr Aliki Konstantinou

☎️ 25011611

Smart Vet Hub & Mobile Services

☎️ 70000820

SH Small Animal Hospital

☎️ 25724437

The Limassol Vets

☎️ 25 352040

Veterinary Clinic -Dr. Andreas Antoniou

☎️ 99725411

Vet Clinic-Damianos Damianou

☎️ 25711284

Vet Clinic Happy-Tail-Daniella Katsiari

☎️ 96647888

Vet Cure Vet Clinic- Dr. Constantinos Andreou

☎️ 25251323

Veterinary Clinic Pet People

☎️ 777777422, 96615918, 97690147

Veterinary Clinic Marios Tornou

☎️ 25727500

Veterinary Clinic “MP West Limassol”

☎️ 25933555

Veterinary Medical Center – VMC

☎️ 25250035

At The Vets Veterinary Clinic

☎️ 25722120

NICOSIA

VETORAMA VETERINARY CLINIC

☎️ 22341234

Dr. Pet Veterinary Clinic

☎️ 22260515

Nicosia Animal Medical Clinic

☎️ 22038038

Paws & Claws Veterinary Clinic

☎️ 99044404

VetCare Veterinary clinic

☎️ 22019900

Ierodiakonou Vet Clinic

☎️ 22254647, 99845849

LARNACA

Animal Lovers Vet Clinic

☎️ 24332392

MyVet Veterinary Centre Ltd

☎️ 24250270

“V3ts” Veterinary Clinic and Mobile Services

☎️ 99253372, 24253373

Veterinary clinic – Dr Stavros Onoufriou,

☎️ 99531449

ZIKKOS’ Vet Clinic and Pet Care Centre Ltd

☎️ 24668255

PAPHOS

CYVETS veterinary centre

☎️ 26811111

AMMOCHOSTOS

Paw Care Veterinary Clinic

☎️23816060