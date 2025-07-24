Animals affected by the Limassol wildfires are in urgent need of food, water, and veterinary care, as no formal mechanism has been established to support them, Animal Welfare Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou said on Thursday.
“Greater vigilance is needed, along with effective mechanisms to protect both humans and animals,” Theodosiou said.
She noted that the Cyprus veterinary association has released a list of clinics in Limassol, Paphos, and other areas where animals impacted by the fires can receive free treatment.
Theodosiou also warned that several animal shelters are located dangerously close to the fire zones, preventing the safe evacuation of animals and making the situation more severe than ever before.
“Cyprus has never experienced such a situation caused by wildfires,” she said.
The commissioner called on animal lovers to send her photos and information about injured animals in fire-affected areas so she can share them on social media to raise awareness.
“While this may not directly save the animals, everyone in the fire-affected areas should leave out food and water. These basic supplies could mean survival for any animal lucky enough to escape the flames,” she said.
The full list as shared by the veterinary services can be found below:
LIMASSOL
Animal Health Veterinary Clinic – Dr. Marines Nicolaou
☎️ 25583334
Blue Cross Veterinary Clinic
☎️ 25570444
C.Vasiadou hosPETal Vet Clinic
☎️ 25253939
Limassol Healthy Pet Veterinary Clinic – Dr. Avgoustinos Theodorou
☎️ 25101352
Love4pets Veterinary Clinic
☎️ 70009082
Limassol Veterinary Clinic Ltd
☎️ 25338877
Pet Center Marios Nikolaou Vasou
☎️ 25310792
Pawsitive Animal Care Vet Clinic Ltd Dr Aliki Konstantinou
☎️ 25011611
Smart Vet Hub & Mobile Services
☎️ 70000820
SH Small Animal Hospital
☎️ 25724437
The Limassol Vets
☎️ 25 352040
Veterinary Clinic -Dr. Andreas Antoniou
☎️ 99725411
Vet Clinic-Damianos Damianou
☎️ 25711284
Vet Clinic Happy-Tail-Daniella Katsiari
☎️ 96647888
Vet Cure Vet Clinic- Dr. Constantinos Andreou
☎️ 25251323
Veterinary Clinic Pet People
☎️ 777777422, 96615918, 97690147
Veterinary Clinic Marios Tornou
☎️ 25727500
Veterinary Clinic “MP West Limassol”
☎️ 25933555
Veterinary Medical Center – VMC
☎️ 25250035
At The Vets Veterinary Clinic
☎️ 25722120
NICOSIA
VETORAMA VETERINARY CLINIC
☎️ 22341234
Dr. Pet Veterinary Clinic
☎️ 22260515
Nicosia Animal Medical Clinic
☎️ 22038038
Paws & Claws Veterinary Clinic
☎️ 99044404
VetCare Veterinary clinic
☎️ 22019900
Ierodiakonou Vet Clinic
☎️ 22254647, 99845849
LARNACA
Animal Lovers Vet Clinic
☎️ 24332392
MyVet Veterinary Centre Ltd
☎️ 24250270
“V3ts” Veterinary Clinic and Mobile Services
☎️ 99253372, 24253373
Veterinary clinic – Dr Stavros Onoufriou,
☎️ 99531449
ZIKKOS’ Vet Clinic and Pet Care Centre Ltd
☎️ 24668255
PAPHOS
CYVETS veterinary centre
☎️ 26811111
AMMOCHOSTOS
Paw Care Veterinary Clinic
☎️23816060
