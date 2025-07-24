Two people have been confirmed dead and dozens more have been evacuated from their homes as the wildfire burning in the hills above Limassol remained out of control at dawn on Thursday.

The two who died were found in a burnt-out car on the road between the villages of Monagri and Alassa. The finding of a body in the car had first been reported at around 9pm on Wednesday, with a second body being found later in the evening.

Attempts to identify the bodies are ongoing.

Meanwhile, dozens of people have been evacuated to temporary accommodation as the fire spread to residential areas of the affected villages.

Civil defence spokesman Panayiotis Liasides told the Cyprus News Agency shortly after midnight that around 70 people had been evacuated, and that civil defence teams were continuing their efforts to provide aid and relief to those affected.

Not all evacuation attempts were successful, however, with a rescue operation launched by the police and the national guard to extract 36 residents of the village of Lofou, who had become entrapped in the courtyard of the village’s primary school, ending in the evacuees being returned to the village.

The village’s mukhtar Ioannis Neophytou told CyBC radio that the villagers boarded a police minibus and were driven towards nearby Pera Pedi, where they “encountered a wall of fire” and were forced to turn back to Lofou.

Around 30 people spend the night in the school courtyard, while the rest are said to have returned to their homes.

Later on Thursday morning, state health services organisation (Okypy) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou told newspaper Phileleftheros that there are currently 16 people hospitalised at Limassol’s accident and emergency unit due to injuries related to the fire, two of whom have suffered burns.

Meanwhile, he said, a first aid centre has been set up in the village of Erimi, which is mostly serving people presenting respiratory problems.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis on Thursday morning said that a total of 250 firefighters and 75 fire engines are attempting to battle the blaze, while the skies above the Limassol district were filled with firefighting aircraft.

He also said the fire has burned around 100 square kilometres of land, and that while there was “no active front” as of 7.30am on Thursday, there are “intense flare-ups” which are expected to continue through the day.

“We have 10 air assets, with the 11th being the one coordinating them. They are carrying out airdrops, based on an assessment. Soon, the number will increase to 13,” he said.

He added that the fire brigade has “all our forces in the area”, but said that with windspeeds forecast to rise later in the morning, “the situation will be even more dangerous”.

The fire began in the village of Malia on Wednesday afternoon, and has now spread to at least 10 nearby villages, including Omodos, Vasa, Koilani, Lofou, Pera Pedi, Monagri, Souni, Sotira, and Kantou, while around 10 people are thus far known to have been injured.

Meanwhile, the fire has also impacted Cyprus’ electrical grid, with electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou telling CyBC radio on Thursday morning that as much as 15 per cent of the grid may have been damaged.

“The damage is enormous,” she said, saying crews on the ground had borne witness to “burnt cables and pylons”.

She added that it is “very difficult” to record damage at this stage, but that it had been confirmed that a substation in the area had been completely destroyed by the fire.

As of dawn on Thursday, a total of 15 villages were without electricity, while part of the Limassol suburb of Ypsonas was also without power.

With dawn breaking, the impacted villages began to attempt to count the cost of the fire, with Souni-Zanakia village mukhtar Nikos Vikis saying the fire had broken out “when we least expected it”, and that it had “burnt our forest along with our houses”.

“We evacuated the village on our own… so many people. We asked for help, but got nothing,” he told CyBC radio, adding that his village is home to around 3,500 people.

“Panic prevailed. We do not know how many houses have been burnt down. The forest has been lost. We are a burnt village,” he said.

Later in the morning, he appeared on Politis radio and offered more criticism for the authorities, saying that “fire engines started coming to Souni when the fire had burnt half the village”.