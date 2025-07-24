In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have shaken our communities, the Women’s Organisation of Pioneering Limassol has announced its full readiness to support those affected.

“At a time when the human spirit is being so deeply tested, actions speak louder than words,” the organisation said in a statement. “While we cannot erase the pain, we can ease it through presence, support, and solidarity.”

The women’s organisation is calling on the public to join efforts in providing any form of assistance – be it material, emotional, or practical – to fellow citizens who have suffered the consequences of the deadly fires.

The group is actively coordinating relief efforts and remains available to respond to any urgent needs.

Those who wish to support the initiative or are aware of individuals in need of help may contact the organisation directly at: 99443373 | 99662022