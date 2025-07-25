We are proud to share that for the seventh consecutive year, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC (ENC) has been recognised by India Business Law Journal (IBLJ) as one of the top foreign law firms for India-related legal work in its prestigious 2025 report.

We remain the only Cyprus-based law firm to receive this distinction — a continued testament to our role as a trusted legal partner in the Indian market.

India’s rapid economic growth and expanding global footprint are driving rising demand for sophisticated legal support across borders. At ENC, we are committed to supporting this momentum through strategic, commercially-focused advice for clients engaged in India-related transactions, disputes and cross-border structures.

Our India Desk, led by Legal Consultant Motaher Chowdhury, plays a central role in this effort.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised once again by IBLJ,” he noted, commenting on the recognition. “This distinction reflects our long-standing dedication to India-related work, our deep understanding of the region and the trust our clients place in us. We are proud to serve clients across sectors and geographies, delivering value-driven solutions in an increasingly complex global environment.”

The IBLJ rankings are based on independent editorial research, including extensive feedback from Indian and international corporate counsel, and evaluate firms based on their performance in complex, high-value India-related matters.

We extend our sincere thanks to our clients, colleagues and partners for their continued trust and support.

Read the full 2025 report by India Business Law Journal at this link.

For more information or support regarding India-related legal matters, please contact Motaher Chowdhury or your usual contact at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC.