The met office on Friday evening announced that an orange weather warning would be in force between midnight and 5pm on Saturday.

It said temperatures are only expected to drop to a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius inland and 25 degrees Celsius on the coasts and in the mountains overnight, and that the mercury will rise to a whopping 44 degrees Celsius inland on Saturday, and 34 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Meanwhile, the risk of forest fires remains at “red alert”, with the forestry department calling on the public to be “particularly careful” and “avoid actions and activities which may cause a fire”.

It added that those who notice smoke or fires should call the forestry department on 1407 or the fire brigade on 112.