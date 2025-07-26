A hand grenade was placed outside a television station’s headquarters in Nicosia, the police said on Saturday.

The grenade was discovered after the television station had received a telephone call from “an unknown person”, who informed them that “explosive devices” had been placed at the building.

The police were then called.

“During the investigations at the premises, a hand grenade was discovered. The premises were immediately evacuated, and the scene was cordoned off for examination, while the grenade was taken by police bomb disposal experts for further examination,” the police said.

Earlier, the Ayia Napa police station had received a telephone call from another “unknown person”, who said that “explosive devices” had been placed in a building in Ayia Napa and “in other locations which he did not specify”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.