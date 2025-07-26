Temperatures on Saturday will rise to a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius inland, as the heatwave continues.

Elsewhere, temperatures on the east, south, and north coasts will rise to 36 degrees Celsius, while temperatures will reach 34 degrees Celsius on the west coast and in the mountains.

The skies will be largely clear, with winds not expected to be strong.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, though light fog, mist, and cloud cover are expected in parts.

Temperatures will drop to 28 degrees Celsius inland, 25 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear skies are expected to persist through the weekend and the beginning of the new week, with temperatures to remain high on Sunday, before gradually dropping on Monday and Tuesday.