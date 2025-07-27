Dance and music performance “LOUKOUMILOUMIKOUMIKOUMI”.

Thursday 31/07/2025-20:30

Choreographer/dancer Zoe Eleftheriou along with DJ/Music composer Alejjos, will fill the space with sounds and movement that inspire, heal and unite with their unique music and dance performance, on Thursday 31 July, entitled “LOUKOUMILOUMIKOUMIKOUMI”.

Since music belongs to the people and its value is not limited to old traditions, but is constantly rebelling in the present and future, the group has created and will present new pieces that will represent our contemporary realities.

With respect to our roots and the desire to discover new horizons, the show creates a movement that opens the doors to a music scene that is pluralistic and fresh. Showcasing their music through dance, not only as a means of preserving the past, but also as a mirror of the society they want to build: a society where diversity is a source of inspiration and youth.

CONTRIBUTORS

Concept: Zoe Eleftheriou and Alejjos

Performer/Composer: Alejjos

Performer/Choreographer: Zoe Eleftheriou

Costumes: Eleni Papavasiliou Sfika

Duration: 60 minutes

Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Free entrance

Doors open at 20:00

Events will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to disabled groups.

You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org , on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

