What it means for apartment complexes in Cyprus

By Russell Flick

It has taken years of frustration, legal confusion, and enforcement chaos, but Cyprus has finally updated its swimming pool law – and the change could not come soon enough for the many apartment complexes that have been left in limbo for more than a decade.

For those unfamiliar with the issue, the previous legislation treated all pools equally – regardless of whether they served 1,000 hotel guests or six families in a private complex. As a result, communal pools in residential buildings were expected to meet the same licensing standards as large commercial facilities, including full-time lifeguards, inspections, pool design and formal certifications. Unsurprisingly, this created a legal and financial nightmare for most apartment complexes.

Fortunately, this was recognised, and for many years local authorities largely considered these pools to be in a grey area and did not actively enforce the regulations against apartment complexes.

That changed in 2018, when Paphos municipality began enforcing the outdated law aggressively – reportedly closing over 150 communal pools and launching legal proceedings against multiple management committees. Residents and holidaymakers were left without access to basic facilities, property values dropped, and Cyprus’ reputation as a self-catering destination took a hit.

It was in this context that I launched a national petition to push for reform. Over 8,000 people signed it, meeting the threshold for formal government review. With media coverage and ongoing lobbying efforts, the issue remained in the national spotlight until lawmakers were forced to act. Now, with the legislation finally passed and published in July 2025, we have a clearer, more workable framework.

What the new law does

The most important change is the introduction of a three-tier classification system:

Category 1 covers high-risk pools where the pool is the main activity – such as water parks, sports centres and spa facilities.

Category 2 includes pools provided as an additional service to a business – like hotels, tourist accommodation and hydrotherapy facilities.

Category 3 applies to everything else – including communal residential pools in apartment buildings with more than five units.

This third category is where most apartment complexes now fall. For the first time, communal pools are recognised for what they are: privately shared facilities, not commercial enterprises. This means they are no longer required to hold the same type of full operating licence as a hotel, nor are they automatically subject to lifeguard or inspection mandates.

However, this does not mean communal pools are now deregulated. Quite the opposite – they are still expected to operate safely and in compliance with regulatory standards, but those standards are now proportional and appropriate to the nature of these pools.

With the updated framework in place, authorities are now expected to resume enforcement. For this reason, compliance with the new law is more important than ever.

New responsibilities

Under the revised law, Category 3 pools must be:

Registered with the competent authority (typically the local municipality or health ministry).

Assigned a responsible person – this will usually default to the elected management committee unless another individual is formally appointed. However, to help protect against liability, it is recommended that committees consider appointing their Property Manager or pool operator as the Responsible Person as an additional service, where available.

Operated in accordance with hygiene and safety regulations, including water quality testing, proper filtration, and general maintenance.

The responsible person carries both operational and legal responsibility. If the pool is found to be non-compliant, they can be held personally liable. Fines can reach €2,000, plus €500 for each day the issue is unresolved. If public health is endangered through continued violations, penalties can increase to €10,000 and include imprisonment for up to one year.

This reform is not just about changing legal categories – it marks a broader shift in how we treat shared property infrastructure in Cyprus. For years, committees were caught between legal obligations and practical impossibility. Now, with a more realistic framework, they can operate within the law without the constant threat of prosecution or shutdowns.

This is a genuine breakthrough – and one that only came about thanks to collective pressure from the thousands of owners, residents and professionals who stood up for common-sense reform.

It’s a reminder that change is possible – even in a system known more for delay than action.

Russell Flick is director of property management, Qualitas Property Partners (Cyprus) Ltd. Click here for more details.

A full English translation of the new law will also be published on the Qualitas website qualitas.cy shortly