Amazon.com-backed (AMZN.O) Anthropic said this week that it will offer its Claude AI model to the US government for $1, joining a growing list of artificial intelligence startups proposing lucrative deals to win federal contracts.

This comes days after OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s (GOOGL.O) Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude were added to the government’s list of approved AI vendors.

“America’s AI leadership requires that our government institutions have access to the most capable, secure AI tools available,” CEO Dario Amodei said.

Rival OpenAI had announced a similar offer last week, wherein ChatGPT Enterprise was made available to participating US federal agencies for $1 per agency for the next year.