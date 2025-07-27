President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday evening apologised on behalf of the state over the response to the Limassol fires, which tore through villages leaving two dead, and over 120km² burned.

“At a critical moment like this, the government did not respond as it should have,” he said in a televised address.

He then listed 12 immediate actions by the government to support those affected.

“We need to examine what did not work, why it did not work, and take any necessary corrective measures,” Christodoulides said, adding that he has given instructions for all involved departments to submit full assessment reports of their role and involvement in managing the fires by the end of the week.

In the interest of transparency, he said, these reports will be made public, and based on them, subsequent steps will be decided.

Christodoulides had previously held a meeting at the presidential residence in Troodos with the community leaders of villages directly impacted by the fires with relevant ministers and the mountains commissioner.

After listening to their assessments and personal testimonies about what happened and where weaknesses were identified, Christodoulides said “we agreed on the immediate actions of the government to support those affected. We will be by everyone’s side. Together we will get through this ordeal”.

He urged the people to judge the government strictly, as befits a democracy that aims to and can become better, but at the same time spoke about unity so that we can progress and make improvements.

“I am communicating directly with you in a difficult moment for our homeland, after the ordeal we experienced — the devastating fires in the mountainous region of Limassol, which resulted in the tragic loss of two fellow citizens, injuries, destruction of property, arable land, livestock facilities, loss of animals, and serious environmental impacts”.

Expressing his deepest sorrow for those who died, he offered his sincere condolences to their loved ones.

He added that he had seen “from the very first moment the extraordinary efforts, under the most difficult conditions, of professionals and volunteers to confront the raging inferno, to prevent further spread, with the primary concern of saving human lives. That is why I want to thank all those who went above and beyond, the firefighters, forestry firefighters, community leaders, volunteers, police, state and other services, members of the National Guard, Civil Defence, but also the people within the communities, for addressing the many fronts, in many cases putting their own lives at risk”.

At the same time, he said, “the outcome requires improvement of the system’s weaknesses and the relevant mechanisms so that we can respond to such critical incidents. And this, despite the fact that, among other things, we proceeded to increase the personnel of firefighters and forestry firefighters, secured the maximum number of aerial assets, made penalties stricter and transferred the aerial assets to the National Guard. So we need to see what didn’t work, why it didn’t work, and make any necessary corrective moves”.

As a state, he said, “we must identify all the gaps, omissions, and acknowledge that, in a critical moment like this, we did not respond as we should have. On behalf of the state, I apologise.

“Unfortunately, these phenomena, a consequence of climate change, will not vanish”.

He announced the immediate payment of financial support to the community councils in affected villages to cover emergency needs. The amounts were already paid last Friday, and additional needs will be covered in consultation with the communities, he said.

He also announced the temporary housing of those affected and the coverage of immediate basic needs, as well as psychological support, in consultation and cooperation with the community leaders, as well as rent subsidies for those whose homes have become uninhabitable, for as long as required.

Christodoulides referred to the full repair of the properties of those affected. He explained that for residences that are not insured and have suffered complete destruction, financial support will be provided for full restoration.

For the homes that suffered damages and need repairs, an assessment will be made based on an updated price list that approximates market prices. For those homes that have insurance, the deductible amount will be paid immediately.

He also announced immediate compensation, which will cover 100 per cent of income loss for a period of one year, to all farmers and livestock breeders in the affected areas, as well as a plan for the reactivation, restoration of infrastructure and machinery for professionals and non-professionals, farmers and livestock breeders, and a plan for the reactivation, restoration of infrastructure and machinery for small businesses.

Christodoulides also announced a lump sum assistance to be paid in the coming days, for families whose homes have suffered total or even significant damage. Specifically, an amount of €10,000 will be given to each family whose primary residence was completely destroyed, as well as €2,000 for each dependent child, and an amount of €5,000 to each family whose primary residence suffered partial damage, as well as €1,000 for each dependent child.

He said for the vulnerable/low income members of the communities, additional individualised support required will be provided.

A monthly compensation will also be provided for three months to all employees and self-employed individuals whose businesses have been affected and cannot operate.

He also announced the full restoration of the vast majority of water supply and electricity networks in the coming days, as well as the non-payment by permanent residents and businesses of the annual community fees and taxes. The total amount will be paid by the government to the communities, he said.

Christodoulides also announced the environmental restoration of the area.

“As President of the Republic of Cyprus, I feel the tremendous responsibility to address you directly, at this moment of great difficulty for our country,” he said, adding that “our mission is to ensure that the state will live up to your expectations.

“In difficult times we must be united. United to move forward, to support, to correct, to improve. United to succeed.”