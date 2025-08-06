Two atmospheric concerts – one at the Medieval Castle of Paphos and another in Eleftheria Square, Nicosia – will bring together composer, pianist and performer Stefanos Korkolis with the remarkable vocalist Sofia Manousaki, in support of the ENAVSMA Foundation’s scholarship programmes for postgraduate studies in Cyprus and abroad.

The two acclaimed artists promise unforgettable evenings filled with beloved musical hits, in aid of a meaningful cause.

📅 Concert Dates

September 17, 2025, 8pm – Medieval Castle, Paphos

September 18, 2025, 8pm – Eleftheria Square, Nicosia (lower tier)

🎟 Tickets

Available via Ticketmaster Cyprus, at ACS Courier outlets across all cities or by phone on 7777 7040.

The ENAVSMA Foundation is proud to be supported by a dedicated network of partners, sponsors and advocates, including: Charalambides-Christis, Kawacom’s Ipanema Espresso, Piraeus Bank, Amyth of Nicosia, Annabelle Hotel, Kafekopteio G. Charalambous, Ahmad Tea of London, Scaffolding Solutions, European University of Cyprus, CIM Business School, IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies, NetU, Aspris Quality Fruits & Vegetables, Cyprofruits Citrus Trading Ltd, Alcon Professional Hygiene, Klinete, G. TH. St Mountains Ltd, Alpha Cyprus and Alpha Radio. The concerts are being organised by Forte PR.

Since its establishment in 2018, the ENAVSMA Foundation has awarded a total of 29 postgraduate scholarships for studies in Cyprus and abroad, with a combined value exceeding €185,000. It continues to inspire and empower the dreams of tomorrow’s pioneers.