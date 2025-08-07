A second 21-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia in connection with a six kilogram drug seizure, police said on Thursday.

Officers from the drug law enforcement unit (Ykan) carried out the arrest under a court warrant as part of a growing investigation into the drug case uncovered last month.

The man is being held for questioning over suspected involvement in the possession of more than six kilograms of cannabis found on July 29. Police said testimony had emerged linking him to the drugs, prompting officers to search his home.

During the search, authorities confiscated a sum of money, a mobile phone, two SIM cards and a laptop. All items are now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case first came to light on July 29 when another 21-year-old man was arrested. Police discovered quantities of drugs stored in a residence he was using as a warehouse. Among the substances found were cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis resin. Officers also seized hundreds of cannabis cigarettes and a significant amount of cash.

That suspect remains in custody under an eight-day detention order. Authorities have not confirmed whether the two men acted together or separately, but further arrests have not been ruled out.

Ykan’s Nicosia branch is leading the investigation.