The focus is on the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) after 2027, which is a key priority of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Maria Panayiotou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Wednesday.

The aim, she said, is to improve the existing framework to the extent of the Council’s capabilities, in order to implement a Common Agricultural Policy that will ensure food security and sufficiency.

The agricultural organizations of Cyprus, which have announced demonstrations for Thursday, say the Commission’s proposals are “unacceptable” .

She referred to Thursday’s demonstrations by Cypriot farmers, as part of the Europe wide farmers’ protests responding to the call of COPA-COGECA and protesting the framework proposed by the European Commission for the future CAP.

According to Panayiotou, the formulation and delivery to European farmers of a strong, fair and effective Common Agricultural Policy, meeting their real needs and ensure a substantial reduction in the administrative burden is one of the key priorities of Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency.

Panayiotou recalled that already, in December 2024, the EU Council of Agriculture Ministers has formulated a clear position in favour of a two-pillar Common Agricultural Policy with strong financing.

She said that, improving the framework within which farmers operate is a continuous and perpetual effort.

“We need a strong and effective agricultural policy that ensures food security,” she said.

Cyprus’ agricultural organizations PEK, EKA, Panagrotikos, Nea Agrotiki Kinisi, and Euroagrotikos, announced that they will participate in the European agricultural mobilization on Thursday, with two events in Nicosia and Paphos.

President of the Pancyprian Farmers Union (PEK), Christos Papapetrou, called on consumers to support the farmers’ mobilizations, noting that they concern the quality and safety of the food chain.