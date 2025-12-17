More snow is expected to fall in the Troodos mountains on Wednesday, with lower ground inland and in the southeast of the island set to see rain during the morning and clearer skies in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 17 degrees Celsius inland, 19 degrees Celsius on the coast, and six degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to eight degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the coast, and two degrees in the mountains, where frost will form in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Clouds will form and remain overhead on Thursday and Friday, with rain possible on Saturday.

Temperatures will rise on Thursday and remain stable through Saturday.