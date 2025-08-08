The Deputy Shipping Ministry on Friday issued a statement summarising Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis’ participation at the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3).

The conference, held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, earlier this week, was attended by the UN Secretary-General, heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives from more than 120 countries and other international and regional organisations.

During the meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, with a strong emphasis on connectivity, trade facilitation, digital transformation and climate resilience.

Hadjimanolis said Cyprus aligned itself with the positions of the European Union, welcoming the Awaza Programme of Action for the Decade 2024–2034, adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024.

She described it as “a substantial roadmap for the empowerment of the least developed countries, aiming to accelerate progress and inclusive development of LLDC worldwide.”

On her personal social media account, she said it was an honour to address the conference on behalf of the President.

“Cyprus expressed support on newly adopted Awaza Programme of Action (2024–2034), aiming at accelerating progress and inclusive growth for LLDCs worldwide,” she said.

She also thanked the host government of Turkmenistan “for the excellent organisation of the conference” and to the deputy head of mission of the embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Moscow, Vakis Zisimos, who accompanied her in Awaza.

While in Turkmenistan, the Cypriot deputy minister met with the chairman of the State Service for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan, Azat Shanazarov, at the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port.

The ministry said discussions centred on cooperation within the framework of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

According to Hadjimanolis, Cyprus expressed its readiness to provide technical support in maritime safety, ship pollution prevention and maritime education.

“Cyprus remains committed to fostering international and regional partnerships that promote a safe, sustainable and innovative global shipping industry,” she said.

On the sidelines of the conference, she also met transport ministers from other countries responsible for shipping issues, promoting Cyprus’ candidacy for election to the IMO Council for the 2026–2027 term.