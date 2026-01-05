A 78-year-old man died on Sunday after he, his 73-year-old wife and three other people felt unwell while having coffee together, in what Larnaca police are investigating as a suspected poisoning incident.

Police said that the group had gathered to have coffee at the couple’s house, when three people fell unconscious.

“During the coffee, three people lost consciousness and were taken to the hospital,” police said.

The woman and the other guests were admitted for treatment. According to local media, the 78-year-old man was later found dead at the house by a relative.

“Two people were administered antidotes for possible poisoning. A third person remains in a comatose state, but his condition is improving,” police said.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police said the couple’s son had previously been arrested in connection with a drug-related case.

According to AlphaNews, the allegations against the son involve possession of liquid drugs, with the group suspected of having consumed an “unknown liquid substance.”

Investigations into any possible connection between the son and Sunday’s incident are ongoing.

Samples of food and drinks consumed by the group will be analysed to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident, with results expected on Monday.

The house has been cordoned off and remains under police guard.