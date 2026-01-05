Two men have been arrested in connection with an online fraud case that left a Nicosia-based company €35,000 out of pocket, police said on Monday.

The case came to light in mid July 2025 when a company director in Nicosia filed a complaint to police, reporting that his firm had fallen victim to an online scam resulting in losses amounting to €35,000.

As investigations progressed, arrest warrants were initially secured against two individuals aged 20 and 22.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared before Nicosia district court the same day, which issued an eight-day remand order against him.

A day later, on January 2, a court warrant was also issued for a third suspect, aged 21.

The 21-year-old was arrested on Sunday and was expected to be brought before the Nicosia District Court on Monday for a remand order.