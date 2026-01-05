A Disy MP, reported to be Nikos Sykas, is set to be removed from the party’s ballot following allegations of physical abuse made by his wife in a police report.

“As president of Disy, I declare with absolute clarity that there is no tolerance for allegations of violence. We fully respect justice and the presumption of innocence, but the investigation must be carried out immediately,” House president Annita Demetriou wrote in a post on X on Sunday evening.

She said the MP should be removed from the party’s ballot, stressing that violence of any kind, and particularly violence against women, runs contrary to Disy’s values.

“Our principles are non-negotiable,” she added.

The woman filed the complaint with Limassol police on Sunday, alleging that her husband physically abused her while the couple were staying at a hotel in Greece on New Year’s Eve.

Following the report, she was examined by a doctor, with the findings documented in a medical certificate.

Sykas denied the allegations in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

“I am shocked that the complaint was leaked to the media and social media and that a public trial was staged before any evidence was evaluated and before I was called to give my own testimony about the events,” he wrote.

He said he was ready to provide testimony regarding the incident and would comply with all procedures required for the investigation.

The case file, concerning the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm, is expected to be forwarded to the attorney-general’s office on Tuesday, which will decide on how to proceed.

Should the attorney-general’s office opt for criminal prosecution, Sykas’ parliamentary immunity would be lifted.

Although the alleged incident took place in Greece, Cypriot authorities are expected to handle the case, as both the complainant and Sykas are Cypriot citizens and the alleged offence is also punishable under Cypriot law.