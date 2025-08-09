Temperatures on Saturday will reach a whopping 43 degrees Celsius inland, with temperatures set to reach a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius on the southwest and west coasts, 37 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 34 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will be clear throughout the day and overnight, with overnight temperatures set to drop to 26 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The hot and sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend and the beginning of the week.