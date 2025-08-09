The met office on Saturday issued a yellow weather warning for abnormally high temperatures overnight.

The weather warning will be in effect between 10pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday, with temperatures only set to drop to 26C inland and 24C on the coasts.

Meanwhile, the forestry department said the risk level for forest fires remains at “red alert”.

It warned the public that the act of causing a forest fire “is an offence which carries severe penalties”.

As such, it called on people to “be particularly careful during excursions” and to “avoid actions which may cause a fire”.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire is urged to call the forestry department at 1407 or the fire brigade at 112.