The Limassol-Paphos motorway has been reopened to traffic following a Monday afternoon collision that forced the closure of both lanes towards Paphos just past Episkopi. Traffic is now running normally again.

Earlier, the crash caused traffic to be diverted through the safety lane, leading to delays in the area. Police officers were on site to guide vehicles and manage the situation.

Authorities began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. No official details were released about the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone was injured.

Motorists were urged to drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front, and follow police instructions.

Drivers continue to be advised to drive at low speeds and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.