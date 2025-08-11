The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday announced the suspension of trading for several listed companies on the regulated market due to their failure to submit and publish their annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

In its announcement, the CSE said that the decision follows a previous announcement dated May 8, 2025, and is made under article 183 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Laws.

It stated that the companies affected are Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc, Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc, and Karyes Investment Public Ltd.

The suspension of trading for these companies’ shares will take effect from Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

According to the exchange, the decision was taken in line with its policy decision.

This policy provides that if a listed company on the regulated market does not comply within three months from the date its shares were transferred to the surveillance market due to failure to submit and publish its financial results, the CSE will proceed with suspending the trading of its shares.

The CSE said that this policy is outlined in circulars 01-2018 and 02-2018 dated January 23, 2018.

Finally, the exchange stated that the suspension will last for two months, until October 13, 2025, or earlier if the companies comply with the outstanding financial reporting requirement.