Petrolina has been honoured by the Cyprus–Greece Business Association for its significant role in reinforcing business ties between the two countries, following the company’s strategic investment in the Greek market. This year, only one other company received this distinction, Eurobank.

The award ceremony took place on December 5, 2025, at the Hilton Hotel, as part of the Association’s official Annual Dinner. The event was held under the auspices of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KEBE), attended by government officials, state representatives and members of the business community from both Cyprus and Greece.

The award was received by Dinos Lefkaritis, Executive Managing Director (CEO) of Petrolina, who was presented with the honour by Dimitris Skalkos, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs and Openness at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

In his address, CEO Lefkaritis highlighted the importance of the Company’s strategic investment in the Greek market. “This award is a great honour for Petrolina and a confirmation of our strategic decision to invest in the Greek market,” he noted. “Strengthening business ties between Cyprus and Greece creates meaningful prospects for growth. We thank the Cyprus–Greece Business Association for this important recognition.”

The event also provided a valuable platform for meaningful discussion among the two countries’ business leaders, with a shared acknowledgement that deeper cooperation is a foundation for new growth prospects and business opportunities.

Petrolina supported the Annual Dinner, reinforcing a convivial event that encourages the development of partnerships between companies in Cyprus and Greece.