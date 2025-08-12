The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week called on Cypriot businesses to participate in an ongoing European Commission public consultation on the review of EU merger rules, stressing the importance of shaping regulations to reflect the realities of smaller markets.

The consultation concerns the guidelines of Council Regulation (EC) No. 139/2004 on the control of concentrations between undertakings, covering both horizontal and non-horizontal mergers.

The review aims to adapt these guidelines to modern market conditions, taking into account factors such as digitalisation, the green transition, geopolitical developments, and the growing need for resilience and innovation.

“Concentrations” refer to mergers or acquisitions between companies, which can significantly impact competition.

When companies merge or one acquires another, the European Commission assesses the transaction to prevent monopolies or unfair competitive practices.

According to Keve, such mergers of large companies can alter market conditions, influence prices, and affect access to customers and suppliers.

Businesses planning strategic partnerships or expansions also require a clear and predictable regulatory framework.

“The rules that will be shaped affect the day-to-day operations and prospects of every business,” Keve said.

The Chamber stressed that Cypriot businesses should actively contribute to the process.

It noted that Cyprus has a small, open economy, closely linked to European developments, with key sectors including services, technology, tourism, and innovation.

“Cypriot companies can express the needs and challenges they face in practice,” the Chamber said.

“They have the opportunity to influence the rules so that they are fairer and more applicable to smaller markets,” it added.

Keve also highlighted that participation could help create a framework that strengthens competitiveness, innovation, and growth across the EU.

The consultation is open to the public until September 3, 2025, and submissions can be made in any of the EU’s official languages through the European Union’s “Have your say” platform.

Participants need an EU Login account, the European Commission’s official identification system, to submit their views.

Those without an account can register online by providing their email, name, and password, then confirming their details via email.

Once logged in, users can access the consultation and submit their comments directly.

“Your contribution to this consultation is valuable, and we invite you to participate actively in shaping the future of the single market,” said Stalo Demosthenous, Director of Services, Trade, and Digitalisation at Keve.

Keve confirmed it remains available to assist any business wishing to engage in the process.