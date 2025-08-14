Turkish Cypriot authorities in the north are moving ahead with procedures to reunite 13-year-old Syrian boy Majed Alashtar – who had disappeared from a shelter in Nicosia last week – with his family in Turkey.

According to a written statement from the north’s “social services department”, the boy’s family has been located in Turkey and contact has already been established.

The goal, once legal formalities are completed, is the safe return of the minor to his relatives, the statement read.

The boy had been reported missing on August 6 from a shelter in Nicosia and is said to have crossed to the north via the Ledra Street crossing point.

Allegations that the boy had been bullied at the shelter in Nicosia had been dismissed, however the police told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday that they would be looking into the matter.

Hope For Children, which runs the shelter where Majed was living, confirmed he was referred to their care on June 23. During his stay, he was described as cooperative and charismatic, with no reports or observations of bullying.

According to the shelter, Majed left on the afternoon of August 6 to buy food from a nearby shop, informing staff beforehand. When he did not return, standard procedures were followed, including checking with other residents. One child reportedly told staff Majed intended to return to his mother, who lives in Turkey.